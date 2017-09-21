Eagle Mine gains new GM

CHAMPION — Eagle Mine, a subsidiary of Lundin Mining, announced today that Kristen Mariuzza has been appointed as General Manager of Eagle Mine effective September 18, 2017.

She succeeds Peter Richardson, who has been promoted to a senior corporate position within Lundin Mining. Peter will continue to have executive oversight responsibilities on Eagle.

Mariuzza was previously the Health, Safety, Environment, and Permitting Manager at Eagle and has significant experience from the early project phase to full production.

“Kristen’s strengths within management, leadership, and communication will help advance Eagle through the ongoing Eagle East growth phase and continue Eagle’s operational success,” said Paul Conibear, President and CEO of Lundin Mining.

Mariuzza started her mining career as a Michigan Tech University college student working at the Empire Mine, both as an environmental intern and then in the pit as a vacation replacement. After earning a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from MTU, she developed a passion for leadership in her field that has helped reshape Michigan’s mining industry.

“When I started out driving production trucks at the Empire Mine as a college student, I certainly didn’t envision myself in this seat someday,” said Mariuzza, “I am very much looking forward to the new challenge and am committed to seeing Eagle further build on the success that we have achieved in our first years of operation.”

As a regulator for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), Mariuzza assisted communities with water treatment system engineering and design and participated in the review of new and innovative treatment technologies that help protect water resources. Later, she held an integral role on Michigan’s stakeholder advisory board that crafted new mining legislation and became the Water Division mining specialist. In this position, Mariuzza served on the mining team responsible for reviewing a precedent setting mine permit application under Michigan’s new mining law.

As a professional and influential leader in the mining industry she has presented papers at national and international conferences for the American Exploration and Mining Association, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, and Water for Mining. She also participated in the Natural Resources Leadership Academy through Michigan State, Rio Tinto’s Operational Leadership Academy led by Duke University, and a Stakeholder Engagement Academy led by Georgetown University. Kristen is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Michigan.

Mariuzza was born and raised in Ishpeming, Mich., and is a graduate of Westwood High School. She resides in Ishpeming with her husband and three teenage children. In her free time, she enjoys camping, boating or anything active, but especially enjoys meeting and learning from others.