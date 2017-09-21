Hospital named Screening Center of Excellence

MARQUETTE — UP Health System – Marquette has been named a Screening Center of Excellence by the Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA) for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening. Low dose CT screening for lung cancer carried out safely, efficiently and equitably saves tens of thousands of lives a year.

“We are proud and honored to be working with UP Health System – Marquette as a Lung Cancer Alliance Screening Center of Excellence. Their commitment to practice responsible lung cancer screening will lead to advancements in research and many lives saved. They are an example to follow,” said LCA President and CEO, Laurie Fenton Ambrose.

Designated Screening Centers of Excellence are committed to provide clear information based on current evidence on who is a candidate for lung cancer screening, and to comply with comprehensive standards based on best practices developed by professional bodies such as the American College of Radiology (ACR), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP) for controlling screening quality, radiation dose and diagnostic procedures within an experienced, multi-disciplinary clinical setting.

“UP Health System – Marquette is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care. Low dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country,” said Heather Heuer, Lung Cancer Patient Navigator at UP Health System – Marquette.

Heuer acts as a point of contact for patients to help them through their fight against lung cancer. She explains, “In Marquette County alone, there will be an estimated 57 new cases of lung cancer, and 40 deaths this year. With low dose CT screening, there is a huge potential to reduce this number through early detection.”

UP Health System – Marquette is the only Lung Cancer Alliance designated Screening Center of Excellence in the Upper Peninsula, and is committed to making communities healthier through compassionate care and the best practices in lung cancer screening.