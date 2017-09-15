UPDATE: Three-vehicle accident slows down traffic on US-41

UPDATE: Friday, September 15th, 4:27 P.M. EDT

At 2:57 P.M., emergency crews were dispatched to U.S. 41 just east of Heritage Dr. near Cattron’s Lumber on a report of a three-vehicle accident. A Toyota SUV, a RAM Pick-up truck and another pick-up truck were involved in the accident.

An investigation revealed that a westbound, white Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18 year-old Randy Owens of Baraga, MI failed to observe that traffic was slowing down and eventually stopping in front of him. His car then rear ended a Toyota Highlander driven by 62 year-old Paul Midthun of Negaunee Township.

Midthun had been stopped, but observed Owens’ vehicle approaching rapidly and attempted to turn left off the highway. The crash sent Midthun’s vehicle spinning forward when it crashed into another stopped, red Ram pickup truck driven by 51 year-old Tari Wainio of Neguanee.

The occupants of the Toyota Highlander were treated at the scene. All three vehicles were towed from the scene by Antilla’s towing.

Owens was cited for careless driving. Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Negaunee Fire Department and UPHS — Bell assisted on the scene.

NEGAUNEE — Three vehicles were involved in a personal injury accident on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:50 P.M., emergency crews were dispatched to U.S. 41 near Cattron’s Lumber on a report of a three-vehicle accident. A Toyota SUV, a RAM Pick-up truck and another pick-up truck were involved in the accident.

The extent of the driver’s and passenger’s injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic was directed down to one lane while officials investigated the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC 10 for the latest updates.