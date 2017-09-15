Program aimed at providing winter gear for area youth approaching

ISHPEMING — The 8th annual Project Keep Kids Warm outreach program is coming up, allowing anyone in the community to help provide winter clothing to needy area youth.

The Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming is teaming up with the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee to collect winter clothing donations throughout the area. Starting on Tuesday, bags will be assembled and later distributed throughout neighborhoods.

Around 6,000 bags will be delivered in Negaunee, Ishpeming, and even Republic with instructions on how to donate gently used winter clothing to Project Keep Kids Warm. On September 30th, the bags will be collected by teams of volunteers.

“The need is always great, we see children in the school systems and we’re keenly aware of issues through the Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul of those needs in the community. This program is all about making sure that when that winter does come, everybody is dressed warm and has boots, snow pants, a warm jacket, and everything they need to be outside,” said Project Keep Kids Warm Project Coordinator, Richard Derby.

On October 7th from 9 A.M. until noon, there will be a free shopping distribution day at the Ishpeming Armory. Any families in need of winter clothing are invited to come to the event, there are no requirements as to who can pick up these items.

Anyone interested in volunteering in any of the activities can contact either the Wesley United Methodist Church or the Immanuel Lutheran Church.