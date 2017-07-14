No plea deal reached in drug case

HOUGHTON–The case of a South Range man facing several felonious drug charges moved forward in Houghton County Circuit Court this morning.

Charles Lester Knuckles appeared for a pre-trial hearing today. He was originally charged with operating a drug house, delivering contraband on jail property and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property.

Prosecutor Michael Makinen said the parties are close to a resolution.

They have not reached an official agreement because of what he referred to as “extenuating circumstances.” Another pre-trial agreement will be scheduled in the next five to six weeks.