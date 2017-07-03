Organization thanks pizza place for fundraising help

MUNISING — Back in May, a local pizza company and suicide prevention coalition partnered together for a fundraiser, with the proceeds going to suicide awareness. And pardon the pun, the fundraiser raised a lot of dough.

Pictured Rocks Pizza sold 850 pizzas and raised $7,400 for the Alger County Community Collaborative. To show their appreciation, the organization surprised Pictured Rocks Pizza owner Kim Cromell Monday morning with a plaque and flowers.

The fundraiser was very personal for Cromell, who lost her father to suicide.

“We just want to get the awareness out and just want to tell people be kind to others. You don’t know what other people are going through,” said Cromell. “Everyday life is stressful for a lot of people and we’re all just trying to do our best.”

“It was awesome. The community support was excellent, the business support was excellent,” said Bobbi Ayotte, health department educator. “We are really pushing that people are aware of the signs and symptoms and what to look for when talking about suicide. We will be looking for more training, more education and more speakers to be coming to our community,” she added.

This year was the inaugural ‘Pizza with a Purpose’ campaign. To see a list of the upcoming events put on by the Alger County Community Collaborative, click HERE.