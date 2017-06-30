Drug suspect facing drug charge in another state

MARQUETTE — One of the two men arrested Monday by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) on two felony cocaine charges is facing a similar charge in Minnesota.

According to ABC Affiliate WDAY, Lornell Mitchell, 32, was arrested in late April in Moorhead, Minnesota on a first-degree controlled substance charge. The Moorhead Police Department seized 147 grams of cocaine, the largest bust in the history of the department.

Officers also found cocaine, crack cocaine and $6,000 in cash during the raid. According to an official with Clay County District Court (Minnesota), Mitchell was able to post bond in that matter.

He remains in the Marquette County Jail on a $500,000 bond.