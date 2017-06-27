Fire engulfs garage in flames

KINGSFORD– A fire that occurred Monday night engulfing a garage in flames is currently under investigation.

According to Kingsford Public Safety, officers were dispatched to 463 Riverhills Rd. for a structure fire. Upon arrival officers saw the detached garage fully engulfed in flames, which is located close to the main residence.

Officers contained the fire to just the garage, which is a total loss. The residence received minor smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Iron Mountain Fire Department, Breitung Township Fire Departmen, Kingsford Public Safety Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Beacon Ambulance, and WE Energies all helped assist on the scene.