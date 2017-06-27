Jail sentence handed down to restaurant robber

ESCANABA — A New Mexico man who attempted to rob a restaurant last December received a year in jail on three felony counts.

Alejandro Castillo, 21, received 12 months on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property. On December 19th, police say Castillo entered El Patron Restaurant in Escanaba with the intent to rob the facility.

Employees there fought off Castillo, who was brandishing a club, until officers arrived. He entered a plea agreement last month in Delta County Circuit Court.

Castillo did receive credit for 189 days he’s already served in jail.