Street closures continue as part of hospital project

MARQUETTE — Another road closure will go into effect starting Friday morning in the City of Marquette.

It’s all part of the ongoing Marquette Hospital Transportation Improvements Project. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, Seventh Street from Fisher to Baraga Avenue will be closed to widen the street.

This is all part of the second phase of the project that’s expected to be finished by the middle of July. There is currently no through traffic from US Forty-One to Washington Street.

It’s all part of a $9 million investment that’s scheduled to be completed in November. You can read more about the project by clicking HERE.