Fire fighters remove man from structure fire

CRYSTAL FALLS — A man was removed from a residence by emergency responders early Monday morning after the house he was in caught fire.

The Crystal Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home near Park Street and Erie Avenue at just after midnight. The fire department removed the man from the residence upon their arrival.

He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Seventeen fire fighters using three trucks battled the blaze until 3:00 a.m. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.

The City of Crystal Falls Electrical Fire Department, DTE Energy, Aspirus EMS and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.