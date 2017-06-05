Republican candidate emerges in 109th District race

LANSING, MICH. — The first republican candidate to run for the late John Kivela’s seat has announced his candidacy.

Rich Rossway is president of the school board at Marquette Area Public Schools, where he’s spent the last 17 years. Rossway also serves of the City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

According to Rossway, one of the reasons he decided to enter the race was to continue the accomplishments made by Kivela, who he considered to be a dear friend.

“At the top of that list is school funding. Our schools in the 109th District are woefully behind of our downstate districts, which is not fair. I’m really running on a platform of common sense, logic and trying to work on both sides of the aisle where we can truly find that common ground that’s going to make the UP a better place to live.”

Rossway is the sales manager at ABC 10. He joins democrats Sara Cambensy, Joe Derocha, Jeremy Hosking and Tom Curry in the race. The primary vote will be held August 8th.