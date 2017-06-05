Sheriff’s office warns public about credit card phone scam

GOGEBIC COUNTY — The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam that’s making its way across the Midwest.

Police say the callers do not ask for your credit card information because they already have it. The caller states they’re calling on behalf of VISA or MasterCard about a trend of unusual purchases on credit card accounts.

The scammer is asking account holders to read them back numbers located on the back of the cards. Scammers are looking for the three-digit pin number.

The sheriff’s office says if you receive a call like this one, hang up immediately. You can read more about the scam by clicking HERE.