Methamphetamine components found at traffic stop

GLADSTONE– Three men have been arrested after components to manufacture methamphetamine were found Thursday night at a traffic stop.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s office around 8:30 p.m. a Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Gladstone. Three men were taken into custody after a vehicle search revealed needles, components to manufacture methamphetamine, and a large amount of pseudoephedrine. The men were arrested for possession of meth components and possession of pseudoephedrine greater than 12 grams.

They are currently lodged at the Delta County Jail.

The Michigan State Police K9 and the Gladstone Public Safety Department assisted on the scene.