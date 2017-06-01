State Senator announces he’s running for governor

LANSING, MICH. — State Senator Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, announced today that he has filed the paperwork necessary to launch his campaign for the Governor of Michigan.

“Michigan deserves principled solutions that prioritize the best interests of ALL of our citizens, not an influential few,” Colbeck told supporters via email Thursday. “I have spent my career engineering innovative solutions that satisfy the best interests of my customers. It is about time that elected officials remember that our customers are ALL of our citizens not simply the ones who contributed the most to our campaigns. The government works for the people not the other way around.”

“Because I have been boldly leading on good policies and boldly opposing the bad policies over the past six years as a State Senator, many grassroots activists across the state have been encouraging me to run for Governor. Today, my wife Angie and I have taken the first formal steps necessary to do so by filing paperwork with the state,” Colbeck told supporters via email Thursday.

“Stay tuned for more information as our team hits the campaign trail to make sure that your voice is what is driving the policy solutions in Lansing!”