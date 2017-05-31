Tom Curry announces candidacy for Michigan House of Representatives

ALGER COUNTY — Tom Curry, Democrat, of Limestone Township, Alger County, MI declared his candidacy for the 109th district of the Michigan State House of Representatives, formerly held by the late John Kivela.

Mr. Curry’s two hundred plus nominating petition signatures were turned in to Lansing on May 30th for the primary election to be held on August 8, 2017. Curry has been a resident of the Upper Peninsula since 1988, and has held political office since 1992, He and his wife Vanessa are the owners of Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue and reside in Limestone Township, just outside of Trenary.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for State Representative for the 109th. During my 25 year tenure as a Township Supervisor, several years as a small business owner, and years of experience problem solving as a field service engineer in the tech industry, I gained an understanding of the needs, obstacles, and wants of the working people and businesses of the Upper Peninsula. I have the desire and experience to work with others, regardless of political party to do

what is best for the UP and the district.”

“As an avid outdoorsman, business owner, and member of the working class I understand the need to protect and maintain balance between our unique ecosystems and workers’ rights, while still supporting the industries that are necessary to maintain and enhance the quality of life that the people of the Upper Peninsula expect and deserve. As your Representative, I will do my absolute best to fight for you, the people, in Lansing.”

For more information, contact Tom Curry at (906) 420-3625