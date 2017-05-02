Police arrest teen for stealing assault rifle from family member

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — A Forsyth Township teenager is facing three felony charges after police say he stole an assault rifle from a family member.

On Sunday, the Forsyth Township Police Department was called to the 100 block of Savage Street on a larceny complaint. An AR-15 Assault Rifle was taken from the residence.

Through video surveillance provided by the victim, the suspect was identified as a family member of the victim. Forsyth Township P.D. and troopers with the Michigan State Police located the suspect a short time later and interviewed him.

After questioning him, officers located the weapon in a bedroom on the 300 block of Dart Street. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

He’s been identified as Jacob Logan Jeske, 17, of Forsyth Townshp. Jeske is charged with the following crimes:

-Receiving & concealing a firearm (10-year felony)

-Larceny of a firearm (5-year felony)

-Weapons – felony firearm (2-year felony)