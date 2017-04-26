MDOT, MSP announce speed limit increases

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced speed increases for 1,552 miles of freeways and non-freeways.

The Upper Peninsula will see speed increases from 55mph to 65mph on portions US-2, US-45, M-28, M-64, M-77, M-115 and M-123. Approximately 900 miles roadways in the Upper and Lower Peninsula will see a speed increase from 65mph to 75mph.

Selected freeways will have increased speeds posted as of May 1st. The rest of the increases will be posted by November.

To view a map of the increases, click HERE.

