Murder trial postponed

CRYSTAL FALLS — The trial of an Alpha man charged with open murder has been delayed until next month.

Alfred Saario, 65, was scheduled to appear in Iron County Trial Court Monday morning for the first day of his scheduled five-day trial. Judge William Schwedler, who is officiating the case, is out on sick leave.

Saario is charged with open murder and discharging a firearm into a building after he allegedly shot and killed his stepdaughter, Jame Lee James, 29, in a Alpha residence on June 23, 2016. After allegedly shooting and killing James, Saario then shot himself.

His murder trial will now take place beginning May 22, 2017. Saario remains in the Iron County Jail on a $500,000 bond.