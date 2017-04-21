Man arrested after injuring MSP Trooper in traffic accident

L’ANSE — A Michigan State Trooper was sent to the hospital Thursday night after his vehicle was struck by a passing motorist.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post say a trooper was parked on US-41 in L’Anse performing stationary patrol when he was struck by the motorist just after 11:30 p.m.

The trooper was treated and released at a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not harmed in the accident, but was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The driver was lodged at the Baraga Count Jail. The identify of the driver is being held pending arraignment.

The L’Anse Police Department, Baraga Police Department and the Keewenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department assisted at the scene.