Man arrested following domestic dispute

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — One man is in jail after he was arrested for allegedly causing serious injury to an animal and assaulting a woman.

Officers from the Forsyth Township Police Department say they responded to a domestic violence call earlier Thursday on Jupiter Street. After conducting an investigation, twenty-one year old Kerwin Sanchez was arrested for allegedly harming the family pet. He also assaulted a female in the process, who was trying to stop Sanchez from causing further harm.

Sanchez was lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges of domestic assault, animal cruelty and interfering with an electronic device. The animal was treated at the Gwinn-Sawyer Veterinary Clinic.