Police pursuit ends when teen driver crashes into trees

A 17-year-old male driver led police on a high-speed pursuit through Marquette last night that only came to an end once the young driver crashed into some trees.

It began when a Marquette police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the teen’s vehicle shortly before midnight on North Third Street near Magnetic Avenue.

The juvenile was allegedly speeding in a pick-up truck that had defective equipment when the officer signaled for him to pull over.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the pickup fled from the officer in the vehicle, gaining speed.

The pursuit picked up intensity as the truck traveled southbound on Third Street and left the roadway in the area of Mather Street, where it traveled down an embankment and onto the U.S. 41 bypass.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at that point, but the driver of another vehicle, who witnessed the chase, called 911 and reported the pickup was traveling on North Seventh Street.

Officers located the teen’s vehicle and again attempted a traffic stop. The truck sped off once again, initiating a second police pursuit.

The pursuit continued throughout the city before the truck began heading northbound on County

Road 550.

The truck eventually crashed through a gate at the entrance to the Huron Mountain Club before striking a group of trees and coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old driver who is from downstate Michigan was transported to UPHS Marquette for evaluation and

later turned over to his parents.

Remarkably the teen and all officers involved in the chase escaped without injury, although a Marquette police cruiser was damaged when at one point during the pursuit it was struck by the pickup.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. An investigation is underway, and the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for possible charges.