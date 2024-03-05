Meta platforms experience widespread outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger affected

1 hour ago Selena Potila

Earlier today, Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, experienced a widespread outage due to a technical issue. More than 500,000 Facebook users reported difficulties logging in according to outage tracker Downdetector, while around 50,000 outage reports were filed for Instagram and 10,000 for Facebook Messenger. Users encountered issues such as being logged out of their Facebook accounts and receiving notifications on both Instagram and Facebook that “Something went wrong,” with feeds failing to load.

In response to the situation, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the outage and stated in a post on X, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now”. The issue was resolved around noon, within approximately two hours.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

March for Meals Local Events Support Copper Shores Senior Meals

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan businesses can seek relief amid unusual winter conditions

2 hours ago Selena Potila

More measles cases detected in Michigan

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Plea entered in 2012 deaths of 11 Michigan residents

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Memory Lane: Mischievous Minion Muttering

1 day ago Selena Potila

More than $600,000 in scholarship funding at Bay College

1 day ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Meta platforms experience widespread outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger affected

1 hour ago Selena Potila

March for Meals Local Events Support Copper Shores Senior Meals

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan businesses can seek relief amid unusual winter conditions

2 hours ago Selena Potila

More measles cases detected in Michigan

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Plea entered in 2012 deaths of 11 Michigan residents

4 hours ago Jessica Potila