Meta platforms experience widespread outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger affected

Earlier today, Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, experienced a widespread outage due to a technical issue. More than 500,000 Facebook users reported difficulties logging in according to outage tracker Downdetector, while around 50,000 outage reports were filed for Instagram and 10,000 for Facebook Messenger. Users encountered issues such as being logged out of their Facebook accounts and receiving notifications on both Instagram and Facebook that “Something went wrong,” with feeds failing to load.

In response to the situation, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the outage and stated in a post on X, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now”. The issue was resolved around noon, within approximately two hours.