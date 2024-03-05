March for Meals Local Events Support Copper Shores Senior Meals

2 hours ago Selena Potila

The National March for Meals Celebration will offer local opportunities to support Meals on Wheels programs in the Copper Country. During each March, Meals on Wheels holds a nationwide celebration of senior nutrition programs, which were added by the Older Americans Act.

This year, Copper Shores Senior Meals will host a series of events to highlight the program’s locations and impact in the community. Participants can sample some of the dishes that Senior Meals delivers to older residents and learn about the congregate meals sites in the community—all while supporting the senior meal delivery program. The March for Meals with Copper Shores Senior Meals kicks off with its first event tomorrow evening during an open house at the Hancock Kitchen.

Other events include the congregate meal sites in Chassell and Hancock on March 13th and 27th, followed by a Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser during the Calumet Wolverines’ home game on March 30th.

