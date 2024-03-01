Geoff & Jon’s Record Show: Music treasures abound!

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Get ready to groove, music enthusiasts! We’re heading over to The Emporium to chat with Jon Teichman about an upcoming Record Show, coming to Marquette’s Ore Dock Brewery, March 28th through the 31st. Hosted by lifelong friends, Teichman and Geoff Walker, thousands of new and used vinyl records, CD’s, posters, cassettes, books, and t-shirts will be up for grabs in the brewery’s upstairs community space. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, this event promises something for everyone.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Exciting Luge Championship in Negaunee: A weekend of thrills on ice!

8 hours ago Selena Potila

CopperDog introduces the CopperPull during March weekend festivities

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Houghton Keweenaw Children’s Advocacy Center hosts a ribbon cutting and celebration of national accreditation

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Cat rescued from Portage County structure fire

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man on the Street: Advocacy for homelessness, domestic violence, and sexual assault

1 day ago Selena Potila

Houghton’s City Council gathers data on streetlights

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Geoff & Jon’s Record Show: Music treasures abound!

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Exciting Luge Championship in Negaunee: A weekend of thrills on ice!

8 hours ago Selena Potila

CopperDog introduces the CopperPull during March weekend festivities

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Houghton Keweenaw Children’s Advocacy Center hosts a ribbon cutting and celebration of national accreditation

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Cat rescued from Portage County structure fire

14 hours ago Jessica Potila