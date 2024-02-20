Fugitive charged with kidnapping toddler girl

A fugitive who police located in an Ishpeming apartment has been charged with kidnapping an 18-month-old child.

Ishpeming Police, with assistance from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, cordoned off the 100 block of North Main Street last Thursday at about 4:30 p.m after receiving information that 43-year-old Jesse James Paris was hiding in the downtown apartment.

Police had been searching for Paris, a former Negaunee resident who was a suspect in the kidnapping of the toddler girl.

Paris eventually exited the apartment building and surrendered without issue.

The missing child was found in the apartment, unharmed, and placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

At the time of his arrest, Paris was also an ascender from parole and wanted on three separate arrest warrants for controlled substance-delivery manufacture of methamphetamine, controlled substance- possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

The charge of kidnapping-child enticement carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment.