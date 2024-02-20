Community forums kick off in Houghton: a collaborative approach to school expansion & modernization

Education regularly evolves to fit the educational needs of a community. Starting tomorrow, the Houghton Portage Township School district will begin a series of community forums to provide families, students, faculty, and the public an opportunity to voice opinions as the district looks to explore facility expansion and potential uses of district space.

Over the years Houghton Portage Township Schools has seen large growth, enrolling 100 more students this school year than a decade ago. The first of three forums will focus on the district’s history and current challenges. A second forum later this month will encourage the community to envision an elevated education system in Houghton.

A final session will take place in March and will overview community feedback and potential concepts created as a result of the previous meetings. The first community forum will take place Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 6 pm in the elementary school cafeteria.