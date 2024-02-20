Community forums kick off in Houghton: a collaborative approach to school expansion & modernization

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Education regularly evolves to fit the educational needs of a community. Starting tomorrow, the Houghton Portage Township School district will begin a series of community forums to provide families, students, faculty, and the public an opportunity to voice opinions as the district looks to explore facility expansion and potential uses of district space.

Over the years Houghton Portage Township Schools has seen large growth, enrolling 100 more students this school year than a decade ago. The first of three forums will focus on the district’s history and current challenges. A second forum later this month will encourage the community to envision an elevated education system in Houghton.

A final session will take place in March and will overview community feedback and potential concepts created as a result of the previous meetings. The first community forum will take place Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 6 pm in the elementary school cafeteria.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part one)

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Fugitive charged with kidnapping toddler girl

12 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

1 day ago Selena Potila

Part Two: ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

1 day ago Selena Potila

Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident

1 day ago Selena Potila

Representative Jack Bergman Announces Reelection Bid in 2024

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part one)

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Community forums kick off in Houghton: a collaborative approach to school expansion & modernization

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Ishpeming hospital recognized for excellence

11 hours ago Jessica Potila

Fugitive charged with kidnapping toddler girl

12 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

1 day ago Selena Potila