Travel on Cemetery Road near MTU will be limited
Travel on Cemetery Road near Michigan Tech University will be limited to one–way traffic tomorrow. One lane of the roadway will be closed to accommodate additional parking during the Michigan Tech Spring Career Fair. Travelers near campus are allowed eastbound from Macinnes Drive toward Woodmar Drive. Those planning to travel west from the Royalwood location should seek alternate routes during the day. The road closure will last from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow.