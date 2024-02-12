Iron River House explosion

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Photo courtesy of Michael Harty

An 80-year-old man died when his Iron River home exploded Saturday night. The 820 Cayuga St. home was destroyed with debris scattered as far as three blocks away, according to a Michigan State Police press release. The man had recently moved into the home from Florida and is the only confirmed fatality. Iron River City Police and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the fire, which they do not believe to be criminal in nature at this time.

If you have any tips or footage contact WIKB – FM at (906) 265-9622

Video provided by Jeremy Johnson, WIKB – FM

