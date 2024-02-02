Tekken Tournament at Four Swords Retropub draws gamers and spectators

Four Swords Retropub, a new arcade and ramen bar in downtown Marquette, hosted its first Tekken tournament Thursday. The event attracted a crowd of gamers and spectators, who enjoyed the thrill of competing and watching the popular fighting game.

The tournament featured 8 players, who battled each other in a single-elimination bracket. The winner of each match advanced to the next round, until only two finalists remained. The matches were projected on a large screen for all of the onlookers.

The finalists were Soy Latte and TwinTail Fox, two local Tekken enthusiasts. They faced off in a best-of-three match. The match was intense and close, with both players demonstrating their skills and strategies. They traded blows and combos, causing the crowd to cheer and gasp. The battle continued until Soy Latte was announced the victor. Soy Latte said he enjoys competing against other gamers in a face-to-face setting such as at the Retropub. He also had plenty of confidence going into the tournament. Gamer Eyemasked said the Retropub tournaments provide her with a place to socialize with others with a passion for fighting games. Lewis said the Retropub is a place where everyone is welcome.

Four Swords Retropub is located in the Masonic Mall at 130 W Washington Street in Marquette. It opened on January 13, and offers a variety of arcade games and Japanese cuisine, such as miso shitake ramen and gyoza. The business also specializes in video game tournaments, events, and weekly fight nights. For more information, visit their website at Four Swords Retro Pub or their Facebook page: Four Swords Retropub Facebook

This report was prepared by ABC 10 News Reporters Selena Potila and Jessica Potila