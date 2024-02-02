Eisenhower Dance Detroit: A weekend of contemporary dance performances and master class at NMU

Eisenhower Dance Detroit, a highly regarded contemporary dance company in the Midwest, is set to grace the stage of the Forest Roberts Theatre at Northern Michigan University. Their performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on both Thursday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 9. In addition to their performances, the company will conduct a master class from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 9. This class is open to NMU students who have a minimum of four years of dance experience and have reached an intermediate or advanced level.

As the international touring dance company embarks on its 33rd season, it breathes life into the creations of choreographers recognized both nationally and internationally. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Stephanie Pizzo, the company’s unique style and artistic perspective continue to evolve, all while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of its founder, Laurie Eisenhower.

The Siril Endowment for the Arts graciously sponsors this event. The ticket pricing is as follows: $20 for the general audience, $15 for NMU staff, seniors, and military personnel; $12 for youngsters; and a special rate of $5 for NMU students.

Tickets can be purchased at Northern Michigan University | Ticketing – Ticket Office Home (universitytickets.com)

It is essential to pre-register for the master class, and the deadline for doing so is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

A link to the registration form: Registration Form