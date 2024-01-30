Community support floods the “Raise the Woof” event in the Copper Country

The “Raise the Woof” event has successfully gathered $9,700 for the Copper Country Humane Society. That will help a lot of furry friends. The community’s support was overwhelming, with 385 attendees contributing to the cause. The proceeds from the comedy night and the 50th-anniversary dinner will be used to buy essential supplies and fund medical care for the amazing pets under the care of the CCHS.

2024 promises to bring more good news for the Humane Society in its 50th year of operation, especially with the recent announcement of the Canal Run, the premier running event in the Keweenaw Peninsula, for choosing the Humane Society as their partnered non-profit for their “Canal Run Gives Back” program.

This year’s event earnings will be donated to the CCHS. Additionally, since 2017, this initiative has contributed $25,000 to nonprofit organizations operating in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

For more information about the Canal Run visit Canal Run