Former MSHS employee arrested, charged with embezzlement

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Police arrested a Marquette woman for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 in district funds from Marquette Area Public Schools.

Stacey Leigh Kangas, 44, was an employed in the athletic department at Marquette Senior High School when the money went missing. Following a lengthy investigation by Marquette Police Department, a warrant was issued for Kangas’ arrest. She posted a $2,500 bond and was released. Kangas will be arraigned in court on Feb. 26. 

She faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony embezzlement charge if convicted.

A statement from Marquette Area Public Schools reads: “From the beginning and throughout the investigation, MAPS provided our full support to law enforcement.  In addition to holding the responsible person accountable for their misconduct, our administrative team has also begun the process of establishing more effective internal controls.  Utilizing better practices for handling cash is part of our ongoing efforts to address the method by which the suspect had allegedly embezzled district funds.  This behavior is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Marquette Area Public Schools.”

