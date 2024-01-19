Honor Credit Union announces its 2024 Community Commitment Scholarship Program to be awarded to 12 incoming college or trade school students.

The scholarship value has been increased to $2500 and applications are accepted through March 15, 2024.

The student must be a primary account holder at Honor Credit Union to be eligible.

The online application essay must include an explanation of the student’s academic performance, their community involvement, and how they have impacted the local community.

Winners will be announced April 2024.

To learn more about the official rules and to access the online application visit: Scholarship Information