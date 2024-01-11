Free Admission Saturday at the Marquette Regional History Center

1 day ago Selena Potila

Peruse a photography exhibit with Free Admission Saturday coming up this weekend at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The history center started their popular Free Admission Saturday’s last year as a way to partner with businesses in the area that might want to share their message to community members. It also supports the center financially by donations received for guests to experience the museum free of charge.

Come on down to the Marquette Regional History Center this Saturday to enjoy the last day of the informative Exposing Photography exhibit. Doors open at 10:00 A.M. and close at 3:00 P.M.

