The city of Marquette will host Art Week in June

20 hours ago Selena Potila

The city of Marquette will host Art Week June 24th through June 29th this year. The theme of this year’s art week is “Growth”. The deadline to submit concerts, workshops, exhibits or more will be March first and funding of up to five hundred dollars will be available. This year’s art contest accepts projects from any artist at any age for a chance to win $100 dollars and artist credit in the art week magazine. Local opportunities for artists can be found at mqtcompass.com where artists are free to post and connect with one another. If you would like more information about this year’s art week, you can email artsculture@marquettemi.gov or call 906–228–0427.

