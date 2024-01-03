Nearly 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled due to E. coli

Valley Meats, LLC, of Coal Valley Illinois, is recalling 6,768 pounds of beef products due to the possible contamination according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Dec. 22nd and bear establishment number “EST.5712” according to a statement released Dec. 31st. All items in the recall were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further transport to restaurants and other institutional users.

FSIS was notified of the problem when samples of ground beef products sent to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis tested positive for E. coli. E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2 to 8 days or 3 to 4 days on average, after exposure. While most people recover, some can develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. A person can suffer from this condition at any age, but it is most common in children under the age of five and in the elderly. This condition is characterized by easy bruising, pallor, and a decrease in urine output. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

ABC 10 reached out to Valley Meats for additional comment, but didn’t receive a response by the time of this broadcast.

Recalled meats according to the FSIS:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.