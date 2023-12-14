Senate approval of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act secured important priorities in Michigan

As stated in a press release December 13, by Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senate approval of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act secured important priorities for Michigan.

Stabenow said “This bill is an important step forward – it secures a well-earned pay raise for our service members and provides funding to improve Michigan military facilities.”

Senator Stabenow secured important provisions this year, including:

Members of the armed forces will receive a pay raise of 5.2 percent.

Military facilities will receive upgrades and enhancements:

Detroit Arsenal:

$72 million to assist in the development of a new ground transport building

$2.4 million for the planning and design of a new tactical vehicle lab

Battle Creek Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center

$24 million to aid in the construction of two new buildings and a vehicle wash platform

Safeguarding Michigan Families from harmful PFAS

PFAS are Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are man-made chemicals containing a strong carbon and fluorine bond that is highly resistant to breaking down in the environment. Studies have shown that PFAS may lead to a number of adverse health effects.

According to the bill, the Department of Defense is held accountable for keeping Michigan families safe from harsh chemicals. It requires the DOD to report to Congress on the proposed schedule and cost estimates of the completion of PFAS remediation activities. Publication of the current status of those activities is also required. A comprehensive health study on the effects of PFAS exposure is also included.