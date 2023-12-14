Bay college presents “The Celebration of Student Success” a juried art exhibition

Through the month of December, Bay College presents The Celebration of Student Success, a juried exhibition featuring artwork by students enrolled in Fall 2023 art courses.

The exhibit will be displayed in the Besse Gallery and represents the following classes:

Digital Cinema 1 and 2

Intro to Art Design

Performance and Installation

Drawing 1 and 2

One artwork per course will be purchased to become part of Bay’s Permanent Art Collection. Monetary awards will be given to 2nd and 3rd place winners.

The public is invited to Bay College to celebrate the success of their talented artists.