Ishpeming Ski Jump Competition

Where there’s a winter, there’s a way of making it fun even for folks who do not consider themselves cold weather enthusiasts and the Ishpeming Ski Club will prove this for the 137th time with their annual ski jumping tournament to be held the weekend of January 19 through 21.

Held at the UP Nordic Ski Complex, the event will of course include exciting ski jumping action that will have spectators holding their breath as elite U.S. ski jumpers soar high through the air above the famous Suicide Hill. Hailed as the longest-running, consecutive ski jumping tournament in the country, this year’s event will also include a Nordic ski race, the USA Nordic U.S. Cup. This will all take place Friday evening.

The Paul Bietila Memorial Ski Jumping Tournament will be held on Saturday and end with a target jump where the athletes will compete for distance and accuracy much to the crowd’s amazement.

But the fun and excitement of all this skiing action will extend beyond the thrill of winter sports as the community gathers to enjoy tailgating, bonfires, food trucks, a beer tent and a Saturday evening fireworks display.

Don’t count out Sunday for even more Ishpeming Ski Club fun. That is because the Ski Club will host their junior ski jumping tournament for the central division. Young skiers will compete to qualify to attend the USA Nordic Junior Championships in Alaska.

Tickets for the 137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping & Nordic Combined Tournament are available for $15 in advance and will be sold for $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets online visit ishskiclub.com