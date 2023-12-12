Michigan Economic Development Corporation has announced a new round of the Match on Main grant

By applying for grant funds, the Marquette DDA can assist a small business looking to launch or grow in downtown Marquette! Match on Main is a reimbursement grant program that provides up to $25,000 in funding to an eligible small business through an application submitted, administered, and managed by the DDA.

The DDA may submit two applications for the same grant on behalf of two eligible businesses, with one grant being awarded.

According to the DDA website,

Eligible Business Requirements:

Must be located within the downtown district

Is a for-profit or non-profit headquartered in Michigan

Products and services must be sold face-to-face in a traditional downtown, neighborhood, commercial district, or area planned and zoned for concentrated development



Will have or intends to have, control over the site where they are applying prior to the application

Ineligible businesses:

Franchises

Businesses located in strip malls

“Big Box” retailers

Marijuana, CBD, or tobacco-related businesses

The grant funds may be used for eligible expenses such as technical assistance, renovations of interior buildings, activation of outdoor areas on a permanent or semi-permanent basis, and other working capital means such as marketing and inventory purchases. There will also be consideration of the needs specified by the business and supported by the local community.

For eligible businesses to be considered for the grant, a completed application must be submitted via email to Executive Director, Tara Laase-McKinney at tara@downtownmarquette.org or a printed version may be dropped off at the DDA office, at 337 W. Washington Street, by 12 P.M. Monday, February 5th.

For more information about this grant opportunity visit: Downtownmarquette.org