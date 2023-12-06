The license of a registered nurse convicted of murder is permanently suspended by the Michigan Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee.

The board voted to permanently revoke the registered nursing license of Judith Sobol, 43, formerly of South Haven, for having been convicted of Second-degree murder in the death of a patient under her care, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

On June 20, Sobol appeared for her scheduled overnight evening shift to provide care to a 3-year-old ventilator dependent female child while being under the influence of methamphetamines. In the early morning, the child’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and the child unresponsive and her trachea tube was disconnected. The parents’ resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Sobol admitted to Coloma Township Police Department Officers that she had taken methamphetamines on the day she came to work. 2 methamphetamine pipes and a small container of crystal methamphetamine were found in her purse by law enforcement.

On behalf of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the Department of Attorney General issued an administrative complaint against Sobol in November 2022 based upon the alleged misconduct and LARA summarily suspended Sobol’s registered nursing license. The administrative complaint alleged that Sobol’s conduct violated the Public Health Code, constituted a violation of general duty, incompetence, lack of good moral character, and personal disqualifications consisting of substance use disorder and physical or mental condition adversely affecting her ability to practice in a safe and competent manner.

Subsequently, Sobol was convicted by a Berrien County jury of Second-Degree Murder and in May of this year was sentenced to 30 to 75 years incarceration, a sentence she is currently serving at the State’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.