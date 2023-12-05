Mount Bohemia named #1 Ski Resort in the USA

Mount Bohemia was named the number one resort in America by USA Today’s 10 Best, Reader’s Choice Contest. The midwest ski resort holds it’s own amid big-name destinations. The slopes humble and majestic hills are an extreme skier’s dream featuring 103 runs across 585 acres of all-natural snow.

Supportive and passionate visitors have helped make the mountain a top resort in the country.

To find out more about this number one ski resort, visit mtbohemia.com