Mount Bohemia named #1 Ski Resort in the USA

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Mount Bohemia was named the number one resort in America by USA Today’s 10 Best, Reader’s Choice Contest. The midwest ski resort holds it’s own amid big-name destinations. The slopes humble and majestic hills are an extreme skier’s dream featuring 103 runs across 585 acres of all-natural snow.

Supportive and passionate visitors have helped make the mountain a top resort in the country. 

To find out more about this number one ski resort, visit mtbohemia.com

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ahmeek Ice Rink is getting some much needed improvements

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels temporary closure

9 hours ago Jessica Potila

Wolverine Watchmen were denied release pending their appeals

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Ahmeek Residents Plan Capital Campaign to Support a Board Replacement Project at the Ahmeek Ice Rink

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Learning to Walk Together Powwow

1 day ago Selena Potila

Marquette Parking Grants for Downtown Businesses

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Ahmeek Ice Rink is getting some much needed improvements

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels temporary closure

9 hours ago Jessica Potila

Mount Bohemia named #1 Ski Resort in the USA

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Wolverine Watchmen were denied release pending their appeals

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Ahmeek Residents Plan Capital Campaign to Support a Board Replacement Project at the Ahmeek Ice Rink

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier