Copper Shores Meals on Wheels temporary closure

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff members, Copper Shores Meals on Wheels will be temporarily closed for the remainder of the week, ending Friday, Dec. 8. Meals on Wheels clients will receive their normal hot meal today and additional meals to get them through the end of the week. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after nearly half of our staff either tested positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting similar symptoms to those that have tested positive. We know how important the daily visit from our caring staff s is, but we know it’s even more important to make sure everyone stays healthy,” said program director Kathleen Harter. Three years after Covid-19 emerged, it continues to impact many businesses and organizations. Meals on Wheels organizers are hopeful the program will return to normal operations by Dec. 11. The Meals on Wheels holiday cookie sale and Wednesday evening’s farmer meeting will take place as scheduled. Call (906) 483-1155 or email mealsonwheels@coppershores.org with any questions.

