Marquette Parking Grants for Downtown Businesses

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Parking Grants are available to businesses with part-time employees in downtown Marquette. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is accepting applications for parking grants for downtown businesses. Selected businesses, in 2024, can receive one free daytime permit for a part-time employee. Those who received a parking grant last year are eligible to apply again and must submit an application to be considered.

Parking permits are valid in the following parking lots:

  • Lakeshore
  • Rock Street
  • Baraga Avenue
  • Spring Street
  • South Main Street
  • Lower Commons
  • Upper Level of Bluff Street Ramp

Permits are not valid in the following lots:

  • North Main Street
  • Lower Bluff Ramp

Parking permits are valid Monday through Friday 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Visit Downtownmarquette.org to fill out an online application or for a download version.

Applications must be turned into the Marquette DDA office by Monday, December 11 at Noon.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Learning to Walk Together Powwow

10 hours ago Selena Potila

NMU Hockey Highlights

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Marquette’s Holiday Laser Light Show

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Gogebic Community College identified top candidate for president

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Family Friendly Events

11 hours ago Jessica Potila

Switchback comes to the Bay College Campus for a Celtic Christmas Concert

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Learning to Walk Together Powwow

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Marquette Parking Grants for Downtown Businesses

10 hours ago Selena Potila

NMU Hockey Highlights

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Marquette’s Holiday Laser Light Show

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Gogebic Community College identified top candidate for president

11 hours ago Selena Potila