Marquette Parking Grants for Downtown Businesses
Parking Grants are available to businesses with part-time employees in downtown Marquette. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is accepting applications for parking grants for downtown businesses. Selected businesses, in 2024, can receive one free daytime permit for a part-time employee. Those who received a parking grant last year are eligible to apply again and must submit an application to be considered.
Parking permits are valid in the following parking lots:
- Lakeshore
- Rock Street
- Baraga Avenue
- Spring Street
- South Main Street
- Lower Commons
- Upper Level of Bluff Street Ramp
Permits are not valid in the following lots:
- North Main Street
- Lower Bluff Ramp
Parking permits are valid Monday through Friday 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Visit Downtownmarquette.org to fill out an online application or for a download version.
Applications must be turned into the Marquette DDA office by Monday, December 11 at Noon.