Marquette Parking Grants for Downtown Businesses

Parking Grants are available to businesses with part-time employees in downtown Marquette. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is accepting applications for parking grants for downtown businesses. Selected businesses, in 2024, can receive one free daytime permit for a part-time employee. Those who received a parking grant last year are eligible to apply again and must submit an application to be considered.

Parking permits are valid in the following parking lots:

Lakeshore

Rock Street

Baraga Avenue

Spring Street

South Main Street

Lower Commons

Upper Level of Bluff Street Ramp

Permits are not valid in the following lots:

North Main Street

Lower Bluff Ramp

Parking permits are valid Monday through Friday 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Visit Downtownmarquette.org to fill out an online application or for a download version.

Applications must be turned into the Marquette DDA office by Monday, December 11 at Noon.