Experience the magic of the Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

December 8th, experience the magic of the holiday season during the Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade.

Third Street will transform into an enchanted scene from the North Pole as illuminated floats, tinsel decorated trucks and carolers ring in the holiday season at 6:00 P.M.

Letters to Santa will be collected during the parade so remind your little ones to bring their letters along so Santa can receive their Christmas wishes.

The parade will travel south down Third Street towards the Marquette Commons where the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7:00 P.M.

Bundle up with your loved ones for a fun and festive celebration! Grab some hot cocoa, say hello to Santa and welcome the holiday season in Downtown Marquette!