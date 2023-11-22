NMU’s Northern Arts and Entertainment hosts Noah Richardson and Iridescence

An indie-alternative pop artist who has changed his life course from studying as a doctor to a full time musician will debut at Northern Michigan University November 30th.

Noah Richardson, an up-and-coming Philidelphia-based artist will perform next Thursday in the Northern Center grand ballrooms. Doors open at 7:30 P.M. and will feature Iridescence, a local four-piece alternative pop-rock band, as an opening act.

Richardson, when asked about his music by the online magazine Clout said “It honestly came from a combination of my two loves…it wasn’t a clear path to the answer. I found a love for writing stories and poems and also a love for singing and performing. Songwriting is my way of happily marrying the two, as dysfunctional as they may be at times.”

Richardson and Iridescence are hosted by Northern Arts and Entertainment, where members bring big-ticket talent to campus.