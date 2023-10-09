UPPCO Warns of Face-to-Face Scammers Targeting Upper Peninsula Customers

UPPCO would like to make Upper Peninsula customers aware of reports of an energy bill scam. In the past week, UPPCO was contacted by several customers, who were approached by individuals requesting a copy of their energy bill and falsely representing the company. UPPCO says that scammers are expanding their tactics to take advantage of vulnerable customers, and are even attempting to scam people face-to-face. UPPCO says that the company has and will never approach a customer at their home or place of business and request a copy of their energy bill. Or require a prepaid debit card, gift card, or other similar form of payment. UPPCO does not employ bullying tactics when engaging with customers, demand immediate payment to prevent services from being shut off, or ask for bank account or credit card information over the phone. UPPCO representatives will always wear a company ID and are prepared to share credentials upon arrival at a customer’s home if service is needed. Customers who are approached by someone impersonating a utility representative should report the incident to local authorities.

UPPCO Scam Warning – YouTube