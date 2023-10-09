Houghton County Courthouse Elevator Shuts Down Tomorrow for Maintenance

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Houghton County Court House elevator will receive maintenance starting tomorrow and will be out of service for about one week. The Thyssen Krupp Modernization team will be on-site at the courthouse working to bring the equipment to 2023 standards. Any citizen or county guest with an ADA compliance concern should contact the administration office at 906 482 8307 to make the appropriate accommodations. As a result, the October Houghton County Commission Meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon will move to the probate courtroom, located on the second floor. Two handicapped entrances are available to the public at the back of the building, on level one and two.

More Stories

Copper County Mental Health Celebrates 60 Years

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Tadych Marketplace Grand Re-opening

20 hours ago Selena Potila

UPPCO Warns of Face-to-Face Scammers Targeting Upper Peninsula Customers

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

LaFernier Memorial Walk Hears Domestic Violence Victims Share Their Stories

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Copper Country Shows Off Its Plaidurday Pride at the Houghton High School Football Field

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Smishing Warning!

5 days ago Brendan Lane

You may have missed

The CFMC announces this year’s Catalyst Awards

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Rapist on the Run Caught in Detroit

19 hours ago Jessica Potila

Strega Nonna hosts benefit concert

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper County Mental Health Celebrates 60 Years

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Escanaba Drafts City Ordinance for Chickens and Ducks

20 hours ago Brendan Lane