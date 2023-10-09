Houghton County Courthouse Elevator Shuts Down Tomorrow for Maintenance

The Houghton County Court House elevator will receive maintenance starting tomorrow and will be out of service for about one week. The Thyssen Krupp Modernization team will be on-site at the courthouse working to bring the equipment to 2023 standards. Any citizen or county guest with an ADA compliance concern should contact the administration office at 906 482 8307 to make the appropriate accommodations. As a result, the October Houghton County Commission Meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon will move to the probate courtroom, located on the second floor. Two handicapped entrances are available to the public at the back of the building, on level one and two.

