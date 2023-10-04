Little Brothers Plans Fundraising Night in Support of the Firewood Program

The leaves are beginning to change, and that means cold snowy days are not far behind in the upper peninsula. Many residents in the region still heat their homes using firewood, and as residents get older it may become more difficult to chop enough wood by the time winter comes. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly helps to provide firewood to seniors in the Copper Country through its firewood program, which helps over one hundred seniors each year.

“It can be one hundred or more. I’m not sure how many in the region use wood to heat their homes. But many rural elders have firewood heat because gas is expensive. As well as fuel oil. So this program has been a great service to them. And the demand is increasing every year.” Gail Ross, Community and Donor Relations Coordinator, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Throughout the year the organization regularly needs to chop wood. Not only because during the winter there is a high demand, but because some seniors will use firewood other times of the year to keep their homes warm. Community and Donor Relations Coordinator Gail Ross says that means that Little Brothers is always looking for people to help chop wood.

“Last year we had about 733 volunteers help us out. The year before that we had over 1,000. And we need all of that help. It’s a tough job, it’s physical work, and the fraternities that come up and help, do us a great service by doing that.” Gail Ross, Community and Donor Relations Coordinator, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

The firewood program through Little Brothers regularly sees volunteers with various organizations, but Ross says that anyone willing to spend a couple of hours at the wood site can contact the group and schedule a time to volunteer. Additionally, the group has seen an increase in use of the program over the past few years. And will need to chop a lot of wood for the upcoming winter.

“Our focus this year is to raise enough money to build a new wood shed. Another protective woodshed for our wood in the winter. OS this will protect that, and it’ll help us greatly to deliver that wood to the elders.” Gail Ross, Community and Donor Relations Coordinator, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

The firewood program through Little Brothers regularly sees volunteers with various organizations, but Ross says that anyone willing to spend a couple of hours at the wood site can contact the group and schedule a time to volunteer. Additionally, the group has seen an increase in use of the program over the past few years. And will need to chop a lot of wood for the upcoming winter.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly 906 482 6944

LBFE Website